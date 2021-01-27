Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Private Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

