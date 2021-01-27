Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 345 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 345 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

