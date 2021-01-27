Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $862.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

