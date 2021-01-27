Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9,014.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.