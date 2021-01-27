National Bank Financial Increases Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$161.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$114.00 to C$161.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.35% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.13.

TSU stock opened at C$89.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.34. The stock has a market cap of C$921.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.00 and a 1 year high of C$96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

