Equities Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

