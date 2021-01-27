Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 50.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter worth $39,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

