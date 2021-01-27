Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.