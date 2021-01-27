Western Digital (WDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WDC opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.49.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

