Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

