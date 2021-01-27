Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Truist increased their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.