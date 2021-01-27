Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.10. Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

