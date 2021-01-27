Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Puma has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

