The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

