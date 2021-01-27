SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SSAAF opened at $3.90 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

