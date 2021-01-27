JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

