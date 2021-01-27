Aegon (AEG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aegon (NYSE: AEG) recently:

1/19/2021 – Aegon had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/19/2021 – Aegon had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2021 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – Aegon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/21/2020 – Aegon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/18/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/14/2020 – Aegon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

12/14/2020 – Aegon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

AEG stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Get Aegon alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 80,758 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 13.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.