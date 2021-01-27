JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$60.00

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$55.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$46.03 and a 12-month high of C$65.28.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3187941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

