Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.27 ($128.55).

FRA:SY1 opened at €103.45 ($121.71) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

