Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $1,937.35 and last traded at $1,927.49, with a volume of 58359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,899.40.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,636.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.