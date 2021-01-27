Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

