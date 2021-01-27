Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $371.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

