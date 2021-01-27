Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $116.13 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

