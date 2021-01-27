Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million.

BMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $643.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

