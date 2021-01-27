Barrington Research Weighs in on fuboTV Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn ($7.60) per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $43.92 on Monday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $3,512,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $7,303,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

