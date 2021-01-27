Mimecast (MIME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mimecast has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.79, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.