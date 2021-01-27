Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to “Buy”

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

ALNA opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $83.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

