Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $595.66 million, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.