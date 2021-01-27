SiTime (SITM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -197.20 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $143.46.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.