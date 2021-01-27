Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,489 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 785% compared to the typical daily volume of 507 put options.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

