Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 12,416 call options.
VLDR opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $15,978,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.
