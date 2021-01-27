Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 12,416 call options.

VLDR opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $15,978,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.