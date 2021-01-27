goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. goeasy has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

