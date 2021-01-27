Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,783 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 1,637 call options.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

