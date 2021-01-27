The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $445.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.
NYSE COO opened at $377.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $389.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
