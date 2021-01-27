The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $445.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

NYSE COO opened at $377.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $389.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

