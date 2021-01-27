Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Genprex Call Options (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 1,012 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. David Loasby bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Genprex stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

