Exane BNP Paribas Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Underperform

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.