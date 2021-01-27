Isra Vision AG (ISR.F) (ETR:ISR) Shares Down 0%

Isra Vision AG (ISR.F) (ETR:ISR) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €47.12 ($55.44) and last traded at €47.14 ($55.46). 2,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.16 ($55.48).

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.29 and a 200-day moving average of €48.25.

About Isra Vision AG (ISR.F) (ETR:ISR)

As of June 24, 2020, Isra Vision AG operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Copco AB.

