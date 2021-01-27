Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.76. 8,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 141,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 9.48% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

