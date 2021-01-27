Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.85 and last traded at C$20.00. 4,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

