Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB) Trading Down 10.7%

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB)’s share price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 2,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Applied Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APPB)

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a range of diseases across various therapeutic areas. It is focused on investment and partnership opportunities under the Applied BioSciences brand in the medical, scientific, nutraceutical, and health and wellness markets.

