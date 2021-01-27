Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) (LON:SOP) Shares Up ?

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) (LON:SOP) shot up ? during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). 37,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 37,852 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65.

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) Company Profile (LON:SOP)

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc does not have significant business operations. It intends to acquire a target company with operations in the energy or industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.