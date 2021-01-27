Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 2478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,085,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

