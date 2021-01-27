Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) – Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

FRU stock opened at C$5.57 on Monday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$661.42 million and a P/E ratio of -79.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

