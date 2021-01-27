Brokers Issue Forecasts for Phillips 66’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $71.31 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

