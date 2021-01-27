Critical Comparison: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Chuy's alerts:

49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chuy’s and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s -1.89% 6.19% 2.81% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chuy’s and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $426.36 million 1.64 $6.22 million $1.04 34.09 BBQ $82.27 million 0.71 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chuy’s and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 3 6 0 2.67 BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chuy’s presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.08%. Given Chuy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than BBQ.

Risk & Volatility

Chuy’s has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chuy’s beats BBQ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.