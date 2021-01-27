Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

