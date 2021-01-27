Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Critical Survey

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get True Drinks alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for True Drinks and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $31.51, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 0.00 -$3.88 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 44.57 -$993.37 million $1.32 26.91

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, indicating that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Summary

True Drinks beats Canopy Growth on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.