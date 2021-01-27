Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $99.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of RARE opened at $139.97 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,903 shares of company stock worth $5,661,088. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

