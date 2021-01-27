Piper Sandler Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Overweight

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,451.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

