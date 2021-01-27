Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $79.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SRRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.
Shares of SRRK stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $62.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 19.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
