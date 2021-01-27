Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $79.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SRRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $62.43.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 19.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

